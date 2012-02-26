MEXICO CITY France said on Saturday it was in favour of merging the firepower of the euro zone's EFSF and ESM rescue funds, and that this could pave the way for an agreement on increasing IMF resources as soon as the next G20 ministers' meeting in April.

"It is not out of the question that we could have an agreement as soon as April," Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer told a news conference on the sidelines of a G20 ministerial meeting in Mexico City.

French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said that it was possible European leaders could convene another meeting later in March if they did not reach agreement at an EU summit next week on increasing the size of the firewall formed by the ESM and EFSF bailout funds.

