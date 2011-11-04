CANNES, France President Nicolas Sarkozy condemned Iran's nuclear programme on Friday and said France would not stand idly by 'if Israel's existence were threatened'.

Sarkozy was speaking at a G20 summit of world leaders days before the scheduled release of a United Nations report expected to offer intelligence pointing to possible military dimensions of Iran's nuclear programme.

The report, however, is expected to stop short of declaring that Iran is attempting to develop nuclear weapons.

"Iran's behaviour and this obssessional desire to acquire nuclear military (capability) is in violation of all international rules, and France condemns firmly the lack of respect for these rules," he said in the French Riviera resort of Cannes.

"If Israel's existence were threatened, France would not stand idly by."

Western powers, including Israel, suspect Tehran of developing nuclear weapons -- something Iran denies -- and have imposed sanctions in an attempt to curb its programme.

The United States and Israel have repeatedly hinted at possible use of force against Iranian nuclear sites, drawing threats of fierce retaliation from the Islamic Republic.

