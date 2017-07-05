Suicide blast kills two at bus station in Syria's government-held Hama
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
BERLIN Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying that Germany was "committing suicide" by not letting him speak to Turks in Germany during his visit to the country for a G20 leaders summit, which starts on Friday.
"Germany is committing suicide," he told German weekly Die Zeit, adding: "Germany must correct this mistake."
Erdogan also said as long as Germany did not send supporters of Erdogan's foe Fethullah Gulen back to Turkey, his country would view Germany as a land that protected terrorists.
Ankara has blamed Gulen, a Muslim cleric, for orchestrating a failed coup last July. Gulen has denied involvement.
However, Erdogan also said Germany and Turkey needed each other and on a personal level he did not have a problem with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
HAMBURG "Welcome to Hell". That's the greeting for U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders from anti-capitalist protesters in Hamburg who aim to disrupt the G20 summit, already rife with tensions over trade and climate change.
BRUSSELS Belgian police are searching for more members of an Islamist militant cell unearthed earlier this week in possession of assault rifles and police uniform disguises ready for an attack, prosecutors said on Thursday.