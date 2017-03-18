PARIS French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said he regretted that a meeting of world financial leaders on Saturday had failed to reach satisfactory conclusions on climate change and trade.

Sapin highlighted successes of the G20 meeting in Germany such as a determination to fight tax avoidance, clamp down on terrorist financing and strengthen private investment in Africa.

"I regret nevertheless that our discussions today were not able to reach a satisfactory conclusion on two priorities that are absolutely essential in today's world," he said in a statement.

He cited the fight against climate change and trade, saying France was convinced of the need for "regulated free trade" that was profitable for everybody.

