BERLIN Germany does not want discussions on the first day of a meeting of G20 leaders in Mexico next week to be confined to the euro zone crisis, a senior German official said on Tuesday.

"The euro zone will be a topic, but we think we should talk about other issues like fiscal consolidation in the United States and currency flexibility in China," the official told reporters, requesting anonymity.

The official said Germany also expected the leaders of the G20 leading economies to agree an action plan for medium and long-term strengthening of global growth. The official added that combating a rise in protectionist measures would also be discussed at the gathering in Mexico.

