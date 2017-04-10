Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
BERLIN The role of trade as a driver of global growth is threatened by a slowdown in trade reform since the early 2000s and an uptick in protectionism after the financial crisis, the International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and World Bank said on Monday.
Unveiling a joint report in Berlin entitled 'Making Trade an Engine of Growth for All,' the three organizations urged governments to address the negative effects that global trade has had on manufacturing jobs, workers and communities, especially in advanced economies.
"Recent evidence on the effect of import competition on manufacturing jobs in certain locations in Europe and the United States demonstrates how harsh such impacts can be in the absence of accompanying policies," the IMF, WTO and World Bank said.
"The role of trade in the global economy is at a critical juncture."
The report said a lack of reform to make trade more beneficial to broader sections of societies has been a drag on productivity and income growth.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Emma Thomasson)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
LONDON Chancellor Philip Hammond has the chance on Thursday to assert his vision for a more business-friendly exit from the EU in a debate blown wide open again by an election that has undermined Prime Minister Theresa May's authority.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months and said it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year, signalling its confidence in a growing U.S. economy and strengthening job market.