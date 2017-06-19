Tesco to raise store staff wages by 10.5 percent over two years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest private sector employer, is to raise pay for hourly paid store staff by an inflation-beating 10.5 percent over the next two years, it said on Friday.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the G20 group of the world's biggest economies needed to counter all attempts to weaken financial market regulations and also needed to do more to regulate shadow banking.
Merkel will host a G20 summit in Hamburg next month.
LONDON A group of four international investment funds offered to inject 1.6 billion euros (1.4 billion pounds) of fresh capital into two ailing Italian banks in Veneto at the end of May, sources told Reuters, but their plan was not pursued by Rome along with more recent approaches to be part of a rescue deal.
LONDON World stocks could be about to record their best start to a year since 1998, when global markets were recovering from the Asian crisis, while oil and the dollar are facing their worst first-half in years.