German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) welcomes World Bank President Jim Yong Kim (L) and IMF Director General Christine Lagarde (R) during the meeting of the heads of international economy and finance organizations in Berlin, Germany, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a joint statement on Monday with leaders of top international economic organisations saying they wanted to strengthen the global trade system in the face of protectionism.

Merkel joined the heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Trade Organization, OECD and the International Labour Organization in calling open markets and free trade necessary for economic growth.

They also said stressed the importance of fighting climate change and protecting resources.

Earlier on Monday, the IMF, WTO and World Bank presented a report in Berlin entitled "Making Trade an Engine of Growth for All". They said the role of trade as a driver of global growth is threatened by a slowdown in trade reform since the early 2000s and a rise in protectionism after the financial crisis.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Paul Carrel)