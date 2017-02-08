BERLIN Germany's Finance Ministry denied a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that Germany had tried to push for a joint statement of the Group of 20 leading economies in which the G20 would have called for monetary stimulus to be reined in.

"The report is not correct," a ministry spokeswoman said, adding that such a demand for central banks was never on the G20 agenda.

"We respect the independence of the central banks," the spokeswoman added.

A Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, said German officials wanted the G20 to sign up to a paper on the need to enhance the world's economic resilience, which would encourage central banks to build buffers against future crises.

It said German officials had failed to convince counterparts that the G20 should support language backing tighter monetary policy and that they therefore had abandoned the push.

