German riot police drives in front of Rote Flora building at Schanzenviertel ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants perform during the so called '1000 Figures' demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A man performs during the so called '1000 Figures' demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants perform during the so called '1000 Figures' demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Police uses a water cannon during a protest at Schanzenviertel ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Protestors' tents are seen at a camp ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Protestors gather at a camp ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Placards are seen during a protest ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man holds a placard during a protest ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A protester holds a flare during a protest ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

HAMBURG German police used water cannon to disperse around 500 anti-capitalist protesters overnight in the port city of Hamburg where Chancellor Angela Merkel will host leaders of the G20 leading economies in a two-day summit starting on Friday.

Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to march in the city this week against globalisation and what they say is corporate greed and a failure to tackle climate change. German authorities believe around 8,000 demonstrators were prepared to use violence, the interior minister said on Tuesday. Some 20,000 police officers will be deployed.

Hundreds of mainly young left-wing activists gathered and marched on a main street shortly before midnight on Tuesday in the first major protest ahead of the summit, which will be attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Der Spiegel magazine reported that the Germany army fears protesters will use unarmed drones and that it has deployed a radar to locate any possible aerial intrusions.

A spokesman for the German military declined to confirm the report.

(Reporting by Chris Stern and Hannibal Hanschke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)