Fire in London's Camden Market brought under control
Firefighters have brought under control the fire in a building in London's Camden Market, the London Fire Brigade said on Monday.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has told leaders at the G20 summit that Russia has never interfered in the U.S. election, Russian G20 sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Twitter on Saturday.
"Pres Putin points to #G20 partners on absence of real evidence of that & confirms that Russia had never interfered in US elections," she wrote.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
Firefighters have brought under control the fire in a building in London's Camden Market, the London Fire Brigade said on Monday.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived in Mosul on Sunday and congratulated the armed forces for their "victory" over Islamic State after nearly nine months of urban warfare, bringing an end to jihadist rule in the city.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France A government push to make France more "finance-friendly" is raising Paris' chances of attracting Brexit-fleeing banks from London although it is raising its game at a late stage in the process, a group of senior financial industry executives said.