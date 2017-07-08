Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to delegation members as he awaits a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (unseen) on the second day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/POOL

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has told leaders at the G20 summit that Russia has never interfered in the U.S. election, Russian G20 sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Twitter on Saturday.

"Pres Putin points to #G20 partners on absence of real evidence of that & confirms that Russia had never interfered in US elections," she wrote.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)