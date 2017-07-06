U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump arrived for a G20 summit in Hamburg on Thursday, risking isolation on climate policy and the wrath of anti-capitalist protesters threatening to disrupt the meeting of the world's leading economic powers.

Trump, who paused to wave when descending the steps of Air Force One with his wife Melania, faces tension with leaders of the other major economies after he decided last month to pull the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate deal.

Trade policy is another area of contention at the summit, which protesters aim to disrupt. "Welcome to Hell" is their greeting for Trump and other world leaders arriving Hamburg for the two-day meeting, which formally starts on Friday.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Andrew Roche)