U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MEXICO CITY U.S. President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto underscored on Friday the importance of modernizing the North American Free Trade Agreement to bring "tangible benefits" to Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Trump and Pena Nieto held a bilateral meeting at the Hamburg G20 summit, where they also agreed to explore temporary work programs for migrants in the agriculture sector, Pena Nieto's office said in a statement on Friday.

They also agreed to address the issue of organised crime in "a shared and responsible" manner.

Disputes over migration, a proposed border wall by Trump, which Mexico says it will not pay for, and his claim that free-trade with Mexico costs jobs in the U.S., have strained relations between the two countries since Trump's election.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Veronica Gomez)