Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

HAMBURG U.S. President Donald Trump called it an "honour" to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time and said he looked forward to positive things happening in the relationship between the former Cold War rivals.

"Putin and I have been discussing various things, and I think it's going very well," Trump told reporters, sitting alongside Putin who he met on Friday at a G20 summit for the first time.

"We've had some very, very good talks. We're going to have a talk now and obviously that will continue. We look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia, for the United States and for everybody concerned. And it's an honour to be with you."

Putin, through translator, said that while the two had spoken by phone, a phone conversation is never enough, calling their meeting an important bilateral.

"I am delighted to meet you personally," Putin said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Noah Barkin, Editing by Thomas Escritt)