Deadly blast hits bus station in Syria's government-held Hama
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a summit of G20 leading economies starting on Friday in the German port of Hamburg, her spokesman said on Wednesday.
Relations between the NATO partners have soured in the last few months. On Tuesday, Turkey condemned as incitement to violence an art installation in front of the German chancellery that portrayed Erdogan as a dictator.
The spokesman also said Merkel would discuss the Ukraine crisis with French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
HAMBURG "Welcome to Hell". That's the greeting for U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders from anti-capitalist protesters in Hamburg, who have vowed to disrupt the G20 summit in the German port city.
BRUSSELS Belgian police are searching for more members of an Islamist militant cell unearthed earlier this week in possession of assault rifles and police uniform disguises ready for an attack, prosecutors said on Thursday.