CANNES The G20 is looking at the implications of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and the costs of a Greek default, a senior G20 source said on Thursday.

"On the Greek issue, you have to assess all scenarios and the group is internally assessing the cost of an outright default. We hope we don't get there," the source said.

"Whether they will stay in the euro or outside is something the euro zone has to decide but obviously the G20 is concerned and is also trying to understand the impact and implications of a possible exit from the euro by Greece."

"I think either way global financial markets will be in turmoil even if Greece stays in the euro because there are several political risks as well which have entered the equation in a big way and the markets can't always make sense of them."