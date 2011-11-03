Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla. President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
CANNES The G20 is looking at the implications of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and the costs of a Greek default, a senior G20 source said on Thursday.
"On the Greek issue, you have to assess all scenarios and the group is internally assessing the cost of an outright default. We hope we don't get there," the source said.
"Whether they will stay in the euro or outside is something the euro zone has to decide but obviously the G20 is concerned and is also trying to understand the impact and implications of a possible exit from the euro by Greece."
"I think either way global financial markets will be in turmoil even if Greece stays in the euro because there are several political risks as well which have entered the equation in a big way and the markets can't always make sense of them."
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.