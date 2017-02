MEXICO CITY Officials from the Group of 20 nations are concerned about the global economic slowdown and hope governments can do more following efforts by the U.S. and European central banks, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Monday.

"There's worry about the (economic) environment and there's a conviction that monetary policy by itself is not sufficient. It's good, because the decisions of the ECB and the Fed have helped the stability of markets, but we need more government action," Rodriguez told Reuters in Mexico City.

