WASHINGTON The following are highlights of comments by finance ministers and central bankers in Washington this week for a meeting of the Group of 20 and the semiannual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

G20 COMMUNIQUE ON BANK LIQUIDITY

G20 ON MONETARY POLICY

"Monetary policies will maintain price stability and continue to support economic recovery"

G20 COMMUNIQUE ON STRONG ACTION AND EUROPE'S PLEDGE

"We are taking strong actions to maintain financial stability, restore confidence and support growth. In Europe, Euro area countries have taken major actions to ensure the sustainability of public finances, and are implementing the decisions taken by Euro area Leaders on 21 July 2011. Specifically, the euro area will have implemented by the time of our next meeting the necessary actions to increase the flexibility of the EFSF and to maximize its impact in order to address contagion."

G20 COMMUNIQUE ON EMERGING MARKETS AND FX FLEXIBILITY

"The contribution of the emerging market economies to global growth will increase as these economies as a whole move towards more domestic-led growth, including through structural reforms and enhanced exchange rate flexibility to reflect economic fundamentals. We reiterate that excess volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates have adverse implications for economic and financial stability."

G20 COMMUNIQUE ON BANK Capitalisation AND LIQUIDITY

"We commit to take all necessary actions to preserve the stability of banking systems and financial markets as required. We will ensure that banks are adequately capitalized and have sufficient access to funding to deal with current risks and that they fully implement Basel III along the agreed timelines."

G20 ON ACTIONS BY THE U.S.

"The U.S. has put forward a significant package to strengthen growth and employment through public investments, tax incentives and targeted job measures, combined with fiscal reforms designed to restore fiscal sustainability over the medium term."

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN ON G20

"To those who doubt our willingness to act, I must say that we are united, coordinated, and moved by the wish to bring a strong and durable response."

"We are acting resolutely for financial stability and to restore confidence and sustain growth.

"Euro zone countries have taken steps to ensure the sustainability of government finances and implement the decisions taken by their leaders on July 21, specifically the eurozone counties have agreed ... by the October G20 meeting in Paris to put into practice measures necessary to increase the flexibility of the European Financial Stability Facility, and to maximise its impact to limit contagion."