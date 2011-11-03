CANNES, France Following are comments on Thursday by policymakers attending the Group of 20 Summit in Cannes, France, and other euro zone officials, as Europe considered the possibility of Greece leaving the euro.

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIKO NODAL

"I expect Europe to steadily implement measures agreed at the European Union summit meeting in order to help stabilise financial systems in Europe."

CHINESE PRESIDENT HUE JINTAO

On euro zone crisis package: "The existing plan ... demonstrates the Eau's determination to solve the European debt problem and we hope that the implementation of the plan will address current difficulties in Europe and boost European economic development.

"Europe is the world's largest economy, and there won't be global economic recovery without European economic recovery.

"We hope Europe will be fine."

GREEK FINANCE MINISTER EVANGEL VENIZELOS

In a statement in Athens, after returning from Canners: "Greece's position within the euro area is a historic conquest of the country that cannot be put in doubt. This achievement by the Greek people cannot depend on a referendum."

"If we want to protect the country we must, under conditions of national unity and political seriousness and consensus, implement without any delay the decision of October 26. Nov, as soon as possible."

EURO GROUP PRESIDENT JEAN- CLAUDE JUNKETER

On the prospect of a Greek exit from euro zone, to Germany's PDF television: "We are working on the subject of how to ensure there is not a disaster for the people in Germany, Luxembourg, the euro zone. We are absolutely prepared for the situation. We are absolutely prepared for the situation which I describe and which I want to be avoided.

"Everything must be done to try to make sure one member of the 17-member group does not fade away but if this were the wish of the Greeks -- and I think that would be wrong -- then we cannot force the Greeks towards their fortune.

"This is not my favoured scenario. I would like Greece to stay on board but Greece must fulfil its obligations."

FRANCE'S EUROPE MINISTER JEAN CONFETTI

To BTL radio: "Greece is something we can get over, something we can live without."

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kahimoto, Gui Qing Koh; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)