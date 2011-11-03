CANNES The G20 is discussing increasing IMF funds, with China supportive and no dissenting voices raised, Chancellor George Osborne said on Thursday.

"The international community has accepted that it needs to address the general global economic situation and there is a debate that has begun but not concluded on increasing resources to the IMF in the classic way," Osborne said.

"There are certainly no numbers yet and I suspect that discussion will not conclude until tomorrow. I've not heard anyone object to the suggestion that we should increase the resources of the IMF. The individual contributions to that increase have yet to be discussed so I can't give you a number but, certainly, from what I've heard of the Chinese . they too are interested in providing support to the IMF."

