CANNES, France Italian officials said on Friday they were open to the IMF monitoring reform commitments given to the European Union on October 27 but denied Italy was being singled out for special treatment.

"We deny that there is an agreement on monitoring Italy by the IMF, it's the entire euro zone under stress, Italy and Spain included. Rome is willing to ask for advice from the IMF only as far as the October 27 Eurogroup conclusions are concerned," one official source said.

(Created by Janet McBride)