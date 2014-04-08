Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer (middle row, L-R), Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew stand with fellow attendees for a G20 family photo at the start of the annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank fall meetings in... REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

TOKYO Japan won't be able to meet its primary budget balance target without fiscal reforms, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday, countering U.S. calls that the country should avoid "too rapid" a fiscal consolidation.

"Figures show Japan's fiscal consolidation isn't too quick" compared with that of the United States and Europe, Aso told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

The remarks came after a U.S. Treasury Department official told reporters, ahead of the Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering later this week, that Japan must avoid too rapid a fiscal consolidation that may prevent an end from deflation.

