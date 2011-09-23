WASHINGTON Japan repeated its threat of currency intervention and told its G20 counterparts the strong yen was hurting its economy, adding that its displeasure over market volatility was shared by emerging economies hit by sharp falls in their currencies.

Both the finance minister and the central bank governor said they complained at the G20 gathering that recent yen rises were threatening Japan's recovery, a sign that Tokyo pushed hard to have the group's communiqué warn against excessive currency moves -- a line usually saved for G7 advanced nations with big and liquid capital markets.

"Yen rises have been a severe drag on Japan's economy since August, so I expressed concern over the moves," Finance Minister Jun Azumi told a news conference after the dinner meeting of G20 finance leaders on Thursday.

It is highly unusual for the G20 to debate specifically about currencies or mention it in its communiqué.

Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa also kept alive expectations of further monetary easing, saying that yen rises had adverse effects on the country's economy and that he was keenly aware of heightening uncertainty on global growth.

The yen edged up near an all-time high hit in August, attracting demand as a safe haven as world stocks were battered by weak data from China, a grim economic outlook from the Federal Reserve and the escalating euro-zone debt crisis.

"We've been saying all along that we will take decisive action against speculative, excessive yen rises that deviate from economic fundamentals," Azumi told reporters upon his arrival to attend the G20 gathering.

Japan intervened unilaterally in the currency market and eased monetary policy last month to stem sharp rises in the yen that threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.

It has held off from stepping into the currency market since then. But its policymakers have persisted with verbal warnings to the market against pushing the yen up too far, worried about damages from yen rises as the export-reliant economy recovers from the March earthquake.

The yen stood around 76.29 to the dollar on Thursday, not far away from its historical high of 75.94 hit last month.

While G7 advanced economies have offered a cool response to Japan's intervention last month, a senior IMF official said each country reserves the right to step into the market if moves in its currency were volatile.

Japan was not alone this time in fretting about currency volatility.

The communiqué's warning on excessive currency moves reflected not just Japan's view but also that of emerging nations suffering from sharp falls in their currencies, a senior Japanese finance ministry said.

The escalating euro zone debt problems and fears of a global recession have heightened risk aversion and triggered an outflow of funds from some emerging economies. Brazil, for one, unexpectedly acted to halt a currency slide that could cause a spurt in inflation.

BOJ FACES HEAT

Under pressure from investors to show action, finance ministers and central bankers gathered in Washington for the G20 economies pledged on Thursday to take all steps needed to prevent Europe's debt crisis from undermining banks, and said the euro zone's rescue fund would be bolstered.

Japan, like other countries, is ready to help but on condition that Europe agrees on concrete steps to deal with the problem and rescue troubled countries like Greece.

Tokyo may offer additional support including continued buying of bonds issued by the euro zone's rescue fund, if the need for funds increases unexpectedly, Azumi said.

"What's first and foremost is for Europe to stabilise the situation, including the crisis in Greece," he said. "If confidence in the euro is restored, the yen's rises will ease."

Persistent yen rises and tumbling global stocks add pressure on the Bank of Japan for further monetary easing, although the central bank has argued that it pre-empted risks to growth by boosting asset purchases in August.

Still, many analysts expect it to ease policy again next month, as its recent action has been largely triggered by sharp rises in the yen accompanied by stock price falls.

Shirakawa stuck to his view that Japan's economy was recovering steadily with output and exports bouncing back to levels before the March quake as companies restore supply chains hit by the disaster.

But he said yen rises were hurting Japan's economy and uncertainty over the global outlook could weaken demand for its exports.

"As we have mentioned in August, the BOJ is keenly aware of uncertainty over the global economy," Shirakawa said.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Kavita Chandran)