SEOUL Policy coordination in response to the recent turmoil in some emerging markets will likely be among the main topics for discussion at this week's meetings of G20 policymakers, South Korea's Ministry of Strategy and Finance said on Monday.

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies will meet in Sydney, Australia, on February 22-23.

Bond, currency and stock markets in developing countries have swung wildly in recent months as the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of its quantitative easing programme and concerns about a rapid slowdown in China spooked investors.

The South Korean finance ministry also said in a statement the G20 will discuss how to proceed with the International Monetary Fund quota reforms after the U.S. Congress rebuffed a spending bill required to pay for the planned changes in January.

