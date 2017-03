ISTANBUL There was no criticism of Japan's policy of aggressive monetary easing at this week's Group of 20 (G20) meetings in Istanbul, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday.

Analysts had expected that some economies - such as Japan and the euro zone - could come under fire for the perception they were potentially using aggressive stimulus, called quantitative easing (QE), to drive down their currencies.

