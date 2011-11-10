PARIS The Group of 20 has no plan at present to convene a finance ministers' meeting before the end of the year to discuss a response to the euro zone crisis, G20 sources said on Thursday.

A senior South Korean official said on Monday, following last week's G20 summit in Cannes, that the group's finance ministers would meet next month to discuss boosting the resources of the International Monetary Fund.

Mexico takes over the rotating presidency of the G20 in December, after France's year at the helm. Regular G20 finance minister meetings are held twice yearly in February and October.

G20 sources said there was recognition after last week's summit that there no point in convening an extraordinary ministerial meeting unless real progress had been made by Europeans in resolving their deepening debt crisis.

"The French only have three more weeks left and they say it's hard to do anything by then. Afterwards it's the Mexicans," said one source.

Even if a real breakthrough were made in euro zone talks, it would be hard to organise a G20 meeting before next year, said the source: "I don't think we'll have anything before February."

Another senior G20 source said there was no decision to hold a G20 meeting in December and that, as things stood, the next meeting would be in February.

The euro zone is still struggling to finalise a mechanism to leverage its 440 billion euro ($600 billion) EFSF rescue fund and the terms of a deal to halve the value of Greece's 200 billion euro debt held by private investors.

While G20 leaders said at Cannes they were willing in principle to bolster the IMF's resources to help stem the euro zone's downward spiral, any concrete progress was hobbled by the failure of Europeans to reach agreement on how to boost the EFSF, the first source said.

Countries such as Britain, China and Australia indicated their willingness to increase IMF resources, either through an new issuance of SDRs or through additional money for the IMF's New Agreements to Borrow (NAB).

