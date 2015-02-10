U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (L) chats with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde after a family photo session during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Istanbul February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday it was critically important that an international package for Ukraine comes together quickly and said progress was being made.

"It feels like it is coming together. The challenge is to make sure that Ukraine continues on the reform path that it has committed to and that it has the support from the international community that it needs," Lew told reporters.

"I believe that will be coming together."

An IMF team is in Kiev for talks with Ukrainian authorities about boosting financial support and said in January it would support a bigger, longer-term funding plan than its current $17 billion programme, but did not give exact figures.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said no agreements had been reached on financial aid for Ukraine during a meeting of G20 officials in Istanbul but that negotiations about a programme were on the right path.

Speaking at the Istanbul meeting, Lew also said it would not be a "good ride" for the global economy if only the United States was strong.

"It's fundamentally necessary for all of the different parts of the global economy to have greater strength," he said.

"In Europe, there's a need for more fiscal policy. There's a demand shortfall. Different countries have different amount of fiscal space. With the fiscal space, they need to use it to grow demand."

Asked about Greece's debt crisis, Lew said it was important for both side to reach compromise:

"There should be a conversation about a pragmatic approach in which the parties can agree on terms that are mutually agreeable. There certainly seems to be the basis for that."

(Reporting by David Dolan. Writing by Nick Tattersall, editing by Mike Peacock)