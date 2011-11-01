LONDON The Group of 20 always faced long odds at its summit this week on making much of a difference to the resolution of the euro zone's debt crisis. After the shock announcement of a referendum in Greece on its new bailout deal, the mission now looks impossible.

The G20 was designated in 2009 as the steering committee for the world economy and earned its spurs by coordinating a fiscal stimulus to cushion the blow of the global financial crisis.

But two years on, the unforeseen twist in Greek politics risks relegating the G20 to a group of bystanders -- not the outcome French President Nicolas Sarkozy wanted when he put forward a grand scheme to reshape the global monetary order during his year as leader of the group of leading economies.

The imperative now for Thursday's summit is to erect a firewall around Greece, to prevent its debt woes spreading to more important economies such as Italy, and twin that with a plan to boost growth, said Paola Subacchi, director of international economics at Chatham House, a London think tank.

"The most important thing that the G20 has to focus on is how to provide a financial safety net which is extensive and deep," she said. "People are fed up that there is a sense of no leadership. The G20 needs to restore confidence by sending a message that yes, we know what we're doing; yes, we are in charge."

CHINA WATCHES

Even before Prime Minister Prime Minister George Papandreou called a plebiscite on Greece's 130 billion euro (111 billion pounds) bailout, China and other big emerging economies in the G20 looked unlikely to make firm financial commitments to the euro zone's rescue fund as details of how it will operate have yet to be settled.

The irony that a relatively poor country such as China, with national income per head of just $4,000 (2,500 pounds) a year, is being courted to help rescue much richer European countries is not lost on Beijing, especially as the bailout fund will rely on the sort of fancy financial engineering that exacerbated the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

"It's in China's interest to offer in principle to do something to help out. But the Chinese leaders are in a very difficult situation," said Gregory Chin of the Centre for International Governance Innovation, a Canadian research outfit.

On the face of it, the summit in the French resort of Cannes should be a golden opportunity for the likes of China, India and Brazil to assert their influence. Not only is Europe in crisis, but the United States is weakened by political deadlock over how to reduce its own debt mountain. Both are low on confidence.

But Mark Thirlwell of the Lowy Institute for International Policy, a think tank in Sydney, said emerging economies were unable or willing to play a greater role.

First, they do not always see eye to eye -- their failure earlier this year to agree on a candidate to run the International Monetary Fund was a striking example. Second, they have enough on their plate at home and are tempted to let Europe clean up its own mess. And third, they are keen to retain their status as developing countries on issues such as climate change and trade liberalisation, Thirlwell argued.

"They want their enhanced economic power to be recognised but aren't so keen to accept the responsibility which would come with it," he said.

FUTURE PLANS

Where does this leave the G20?

Member states are due in Cannes to set out a list of pledges to help correct global economic imbalances that are one of the root causes of the debt crisis. But Chin, the Canadian researcher, said the chances of substantial progress through this "Mutual Assessment Process" were remote.

He advocated instead a drive to increase infrastructure investment, which would boost short-term demand to the benefit of both advanced and developing members of the G20.

"The G20 inherently has some issues of representational legitimacy. Therefore a lot rides on its effectiveness and performance. And so it has to deliver," Chin said.

Subacchi with Chatham House said the group could enhance its credibility and legitimacy by establishing an independent audit mechanism and encouraging further reforms to international financial institutions that implement its decisions.

"Global issues ultimately require global action through fully representative institutions," Subacchi and co-author Stephen Pickford wrote in a paper.

In the longer term, Shekhar Shah with the National Council of Applied Economic Research in New Delhi said it would take the G20 a generation to rebuild the global economic order to reflect the shift in power from West to East.

"A generation might seem a very leisurely pace of change, but it will take time for both the West and the East to adjust to new economic realities. And pretending otherwise will rule out real opportunities for shaping the G20 into the longstanding forum it deserves to become," Shah wrote in the East Asia Forum Quarterly published by Australian National University in Canberra.

