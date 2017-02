LOS CABOS, Mexico Group of 20 countries extended a promise not to introduce any new protectionist measures for one year until 2014, Mexican President Felipe Calderon said on Tuesday.

Calderon said the agreement was reached in the final minutes of the leaders' summit in Los Cabos, and although there was a broad consensus for the measure, some countries had resisted.

He declined to name the dissenters.

