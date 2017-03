Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the second working session of the G20 Summit in the Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday after meeting Barack Obama that the U.S. president did not request the extradition of former spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, who has received temporary asylum in Russia.

Extradition would be impossible because Snowden "did not commit a crime on our territory", Putin told a news conference after a sit-down meeting lasting up to half an hour with Obama at a Group of 20 summit.

