MOSCOW The Group of 20 economies will express the need for monetary stimulus to be coordinated and predictable in a communique issued after a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Moscow, Russia's finance minister said.

"The communique will reflect the need for coordinated efforts and for the predictability of quantitative easing policies," Anton Siluanov said on Friday after meeting officials from the BRICS emerging markets caucus.

"Spillover effects remain a top issue," he said.

The BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

