LONDON The G20's Financial Stability Board (FSB) regulatory task force published draft recommendations on Thursday for supervisors in the world's top economies to shine a light on the $60 trillion shadow banking sector.

The FSB will finalise its recommendations by the end of 2012 after several of its workstreams complete their research on the draft recommendations which include:

** Any shadow bank entity like a conduit a bank sponsors is included on its balance sheet for calculating regulatory capital buffers, leverage and liquidity ratios.

** There should be a cap on a bank's exposure to the shadow banking sector to limit risk of contagion.

** There should be a review of bank capital requirements rules to ensure banks are forced to hold big enough buffers to cover exposures to shadow banking, in particular to hedge funds and short-term liquidity facilities.

** There should be stricter rules on "implicit support", meaning banks that stand behind shadow banking entities.

** Global securities regulatory body IOSCO should review potential regulatory reforms of money market funds to counter their susceptibility to runs.

** Tougher transparency and regulation of securitisation should be looked at and how rules on forcing banks to retain a portion of the products they securities are being implemented.

** Closer look needed a whether secured funding markets, repos and securities lending should be better regulated.

** Supervisors should require additional reporting requirements for activities coming under shadow banking.

** The role of credit rating agencies in facilitating shadow banking activities should be reduced.

