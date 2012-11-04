Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
MEXICO CITY G20 countries that are able to provide fiscal stimulus should do so to support growth, Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Saturday.
Other countries need to focus on grappling with their deficits, and all G20 nations should coordinate their fiscal policies, Meade told reporters.
"Each country has to find the best policy based on its own limitations, its own reality," Meade said. "But that public policy has to be coordinated so that those countries that have the space to continue to foster demand do so and those countries that have to make (fiscal) adjustments do so as well."
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Cooney)
BERLIN European tour operator TUI reported a narrower loss for the first-quarter, although its German TUIFly unit was hit by costs of around 22 million euros ($23 million) due to staff calling in sick after a new strategy was announced in October.
SEOUL South Korea has sued Nissan Motor's South Korean unit alleging that the Japanese car maker manipulated the fuel economy test results of its Infiniti Q50 sedan, a government official said on Tuesday.