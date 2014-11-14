FTSE turns down on sterling strength after inflation jumps
LONDON British shares dipped on Tuesday as sterling strengthened after British inflation shot past the central bank's target for the first time in three years.
BRISBANE Australia A target to increase global economic growth by an additional 2 percentage points over the next five years is on track, Joe Hockey, Treasurer of G20 host Australia, said on Saturday.
"The growth target which we set for ourselves in Sydney of an additional 2 percent of GDP is on track and the IMF will report to the leaders over the next few hours about that, but everyone around this table has made a massive commitment through over 1,000 initiatives," Hockey said at the start of a meeting of G20 finance ministers at the summit in Brisbane.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)
LONDON British shares dipped on Tuesday as sterling strengthened after British inflation shot past the central bank's target for the first time in three years.
EDINBURGH While the economic case for Scottish independence once centred on oil, people like company director Niall McLean now argue that trade is the way to ensure their country's future prosperity - and avoid the damage of the United Kingdom leaving the EU.
LONDON Goldman Sachs will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans for Britain leaving the European Union, the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO said.