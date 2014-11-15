IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) sits alongside Australia's Treasurer Joe Hockey at the L20 Summit in Brisbane, in this November 14, 2014 handout photo provided by G20 Australia. REUTERS/G20 Australia/Handout via Reuters

BRISBANE Australia Finance ministers from the Group of 20 large economies have delivered on their plan to come up with a range of measures that should boost economic growth by 2 percentage points over the next five years, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Saturday.

"Through hard work and strong resolve, I'm very pleased we have delivered on that plan for the G20 leaders today," said Hockey, whose country hosts the annual summit this year.

"This ambition translates into about $2 trillion in additional global economic activity and millions of new jobs."

