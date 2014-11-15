BRISBANE Australia Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister David Cameron expressed an interest in rebuilding relations between Russia and the West damaged by the crisis in Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesman said on Saturday.

Putin met separately with Cameron and French President Francois Hollande on the sidelines of a G20 leaders summit in Brisbane, where Putin has come under pressure to do more to stop the bloodshed or face further sanctions.

"The Ukraine issue was de-facto the only subject of the conversation, but nevertheless they spoke about the fundamental reasons for the current spat between Russia, U.S. and a number of European states," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Both Putin and Cameron have expressed interest in rebuilding those relations, in taking efficient measures to resolve the Ukraine crisis which will help to abandon confrontation mood."

