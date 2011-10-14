PARIS G20 officials are discussing the merits of a financial transactions tax on banks, sources at the Paris meeting said on Friday, but no progress was expected given the wide array of opponents to the plan.

The European Commission proposed last month a bloc-wide tax on financial transactions it said would raise 57 billion euros (49 billion pounds) a year, but banks described the plan as nonsense and major financial centre Britain said it would only support a global levy.

A G20 source said the issue was on the table at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Paris but had little hope of progressing.

Two sources listed the opponents as the United States, China, Britain, Australia, Canada and India, among others.

Under the European Commission plan, stock and bond trades would be taxed at the rate of 0.1 percent, with derivatives at 0.01 percent.

The Group of 20 forum has tried and failed in the past year to agree on a global transaction tax as many countries fear it would be too easy for financial firms to evade.

A transaction tax, dubbed a Tobin Tax after the U.S. economist who devised it in the 1970s, has periodically been mooted but yet to be broadly introduced because of fears it can be easily circumvented.

Without Britain's backing, there may be an attempt to introduce the tax voluntarily among euro zone countries.

(Writing by Mike Peacock)