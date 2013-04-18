Gold bars are pictured at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

WASHINGTON The demand for Cyprus to sell its gold will make it harder for the country to exit the euro, international economist and former head of Moody's Investors Service sovereign risk unit Vincent Truglia said on Thursday.

"Most Cypriots want out," Truglia told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. "This demand by the ECB and others will make that harder to achieve," because the country may then have to rely on IMF assistance to obtain adequate international reserves.

Though it says the decision to sell gold rests with its central bank, Cyprus has said it might sell some of its reserves to raise about 400 million euros to finance its part of an international bailout.

"I have argued for years that the Eurozone must shrink or disappear," Truglia said.

Following a wave of monetary policy easing from countries including the United States and Japan, he said the European Central Bank could try its own attempt at stimulus measures.

"The problem is that if it does, then the ability to continue with austerity will decline," he said, adding that plans by ECB President Mario Draghi's to extend loans to periphery corporates would be a mistake.

"They are real credit risks. It's not a liquidity problem."

INCRA, a project by the Bertelsmann Foundation to create an international non-profit credit rating agency for sovereigns which Truglia helped shape, downgraded its rating on the United States to AA-plus from AAA on Thursday.

"The simple macroeconomics indicated AAA, but governance, especially political gridlock pushed the rating down," he said, pointing to the Senate's decision to block a bipartisan plan to expand background checks for gun buyers on Wednesday as an illustration.

CHINA, JAPAN

Truglia said China would be "crazy" to make its currency, the RMB fully convertible, saying such a move would allow Chinese people to indirectly vote on domestic political developments.

"The Chinese know they are captives of the U.S. dollar. Most people think the U.S. is at risk from large Chinese Treasury holdings. It's the other way around."

Regarding Japan, Truglia said the yen would stay weak against the dollar on the back of continued monetary stimulus from the Bank of Japan.

"It's about time that Japan adopted a truly unorthodox monetary policy. However, the rest of the world must understand the implications of that," he said. "It implies that all foreign bonds are getting a boost from demand emanating out of Japan. It is no wonder why Euro sovereigns are getting lower yields."

