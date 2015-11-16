BELEK, Turkey Differences in opinion over the future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been enormous but appear to be narrowing, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday, adding there was some hope the process could move quicker.

At a news conference at a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Turkey, Cameron said he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin - one of Assad's main supporters - that the bombing of the moderate opposition in Syria was a "mistake".

"The gap has been enormous between those of us who believe Assad should go immediately and those like President Putin who have been supporting and continue to support him," Cameron said.

"I think it has been reduced ... I hope we can close the gap still further but it will need compromise on both sides."

