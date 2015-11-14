A young boy leaves flowers in tribute to victims of Paris attacks outside the French Embassy in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

BELEK, Turkey Events such as the attacks in Paris made it crucial for the world's top economies to stand strong and enhance their solidarity when they meet at a summit this weekend in Turkey, China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyou said on Saturday.

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies (G20), including the United States, China, Japan, Russia, Canada, Australia and Brazil are to meet on Sunday and Monday in the Mediterranean resort of Antalya, primarily to discuss global economic issues, but the Paris attacks would also figure.

"While we recognise the risks posed by terrorism and its great negative impact on economic development we must make our due response to that." Zhu told a news conference in Belek, southwest Turkey, speaking through an interpreter.

"We must work together, we must enhance our solidarity."

Gunmen and bombers attacked restaurants, a concert hall and a sports stadium across Paris on Friday, killing 127 people in what President Francois Hollande said was the work of Islamic State.

G20 leaders will meet at a working dinner on Sunday to discuss terrorism and migration. A statement on fighting terrorism is to be issued after the dinner, Russian officials said earlier.

Zhu said it would be decided together with other G20 members whether the fight against terrorism was added to the agenda of the group when China takes over its presidency in 2016.

"It is of special significance for us to ensure the success of the Antalya G20 summit, as strong, balanced and sustainable growth is surely in the interest of not only the G20 but also of every country in the world," Zhu said.

"It will be of important economic and political significance for us to ensure the sustainable, balanced and strong economic growth, and also deliver on the UN pledge that by the year 2030 poverty should be eradicated worldwide, because we believe this will eliminate the soil that breeds terrorism."

Commenting on China's economy, he said growth would have to reach more than 6.5 percent annually to reach a target for GDP to double by 2020, adding he was confident growth would be around 7 percent this year.

