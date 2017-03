U.S. President Barack Obama (R, back to camera) greets Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) with a kiss on the cheek as they gather for a family photo with fellow world leaders at the start of the G20 summit at the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015.... REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BELEK, Turkey German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that the group of 20 leading economies (G20) stood united to face any militant threat.

"We here at the G20 summit are sending a strong message that we are stronger than any form of terrorism," Merkel said at a G20 leaders' summit in Turkey, adding that the attacks in Paris were a predominant topic at the meeting.

She added that strengthening Europe's external borders was crucial for Germany.

