BELEK, Turkey U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday said the United States would stick to its current strategy in the fight against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, again ruling out putting U.S. troops on the ground in a fighting capacity.

"There will be an intensification of the strategy that we put forward but the strategy they we put forward is the strategy that ultimately is going to work," Obama told reporters at a news conference at the close of a Group of 20 summit.

"But ... it's going to take time."

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bernadette Baum)