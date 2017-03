Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov sits near the Syrian national flag as he addresses a news conference in Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

BELEK, Turkey Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday that talks on Syria in Vienna and signals from the world's capitals after the deadly attacks in Paris show greater understanding on the joined fight against terrorism.

Ryabkov, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting of the world's top economies, said, however, that there still has not been a "breakthrough" in positions.

