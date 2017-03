Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) arrives to participate in a working session on the global economy with fellow world leaders at the start of the G20 summit at the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BELEK, Turkey Russia and Britain should combine efforts in fighting terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister David Cameron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Turkey, in comments related to attacks in Paris.

"We should work together. I am sure we can discuss that and Syria this morning," Cameron told Putin.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)