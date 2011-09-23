WASHINGTON Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday expressed a heightened sense of urgency about dealing with the euro area debt crisis and its impact on the global economy, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.

The official, speaking to reporters following a G20 dinner meeting, said the central bankers and finance ministers discussed the importance of Europe quickly deploying its bailout fund with enough financial force to quell the crisis.

The European policymakers spoke with what the official described as an absolute commitment securing parliamentary approvals for the European Financial Stability Facility and implementing it quickly.

Although there was a discussion of leveraging the European Financial Stability Facility to boost its impact, there was no focus on any one specific mechanism.

The officials also did not discuss any possible increased contributions to the International Monetary Fund from contributions from the so-called BRICS emerging markets.

