WASHINGTON The need to boost growth in Europe dominated discussions during the Group of 20 meetings of finance ministers and central bankers on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.

Cyprus's bailout by international lenders also showed that Europe has not yet resolved the "doom loop" between governments and banks and needs to do more to move towards banking union, the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

For its part, the United States focused on the need for flexible fiscal policy during the G20 discussions about setting targets for reducing national debt. In its final statement on Friday, the G20 rejected setting hard targets for reducing national debt.

The U.S. experience shows that flexibility is important so that fiscal policy can respond to economic conditions, the U.S. official said.

