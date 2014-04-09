U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks during a news conference at the G20 Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers annual meeting in Sydney, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON The United States on Wednesday urged Germany and other European countries to take seriously the risk that Europe could slip into a dangerous spiral of falling wages and prices.

"The risk of deflation is something that has a lot of people concerned," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told U.S. broadcaster CNBC, urging Europe's export-geared countries to do more to boost economic demand on the continent.

"Germany obviously is one of the surplus countries in Europe," he said in an interview ahead of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

He welcomed German politicians' recent commitment to spend more on infrastructure, and urged them to put more gusto into their stimulus efforts.

"We think that the risk of low demand and the risk of deflation is something that they need to be very alert to, and they need to take a little more (action), not a little less," he said.

Lew also repeated America's regular warning to China that the Asian giant should be more convincing in its policy shift toward allowing financial markets to determine the value of its currency.

He also said the United States has encouraged Japan on many occasions to consider policies that would offset the drag on the economy expected from a tax hike enacted this month.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)