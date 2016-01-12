LONDON G4S, the world's largest security company, said on Tuesday it had fired four of its workers over allegations of unnecessary force and improper language at a British training centre for young offenders.

Last week, the company said it had suspended seven members of staff at the Medway Secure Training Centre in Rochester, southeast England, and referred the allegations to British police, local authorities and the Ministry of Justice.

G4S said it became aware of the allegations after receiving a letter from the BBC's current affairs programme Panorama, which had an undercover reporter working at the centre.

The company, which runs the centre on behalf of the government, said on Tuesday the three other members of staff would remain on suspension pending further investigation.

It had also identified an additional staff member, who has been removed from operational duty.

"We are appalled by the behaviour of certain members of staff at Medway Secure Training Centre shown in the programme and I would like to apologise personally to any young people involved in these incidents," said Paul Cook, managing director of G4S Children's Services in a statement.

