LONDON Britain's G4S Plc (GFS.L) said it won a $187 million contract to provide security services to a gas plant in Iraq, while in Afghanistan, it renewed a contract to provide protection to the British government.

G4S, the world's biggest security group, said the three year deal with Basra Gas Company in Iraq included a two-year extension option that, if exercised, would give the contract a value of $270 million.

In Afghanistan, G4S said it would continue to provide Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office with security services for diplomats and officials for the next three years in a contract extension with a value of 100 million pounds.

