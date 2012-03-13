LONDON G4S (GFS.L), the world's largest security services firm, posted a 2 percent rise in full-year profit, and said it was upbeat on its 2012 prospects as U.S. and UK outsourcing markets improved.

G4S, which made headlines last year when it scrapped a 5.2 billion pound deal to buy Danish outsourcing firm ISS due to investor opposition, said profit before interest, tax and amortisation (PBITA) for 2011 was 531 million pounds, up from 520 million in 2010.

The group, which operates in over 125 countries and provides services from cash transportation to prison management and events security, including the London 2012 Olympic Games, said it expected the UK market to be boosted by government appetite for facilities management deals.

However, the group, which grew revenues by 4.7 percent to 7.52 billion pounds, said the outlook for its developed markets cash solutions remained "muted" as the division struggles with low interest rates hampering growth.

G4S said it expected to spend around 200 million pounds on acquisitions in developing markets in 2012, adding that it would look to move beyond security work in countries like Brazil, India and China where other opportunities were large.

Shares in the FTSE-100 company, which upped its dividend by 8 percent to 8.53 pence, closed at 289.5 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around 4.1 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment)